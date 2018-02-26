US actress Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

US actress Heather Locklear has been arrested over allegations of domestic violence and fighting with police officers.

The 56-year-old was held on Sunday night in California.

The actress, perhaps best known for playing the character of Amanda Woodward on 'Melrose Place', has been released and is due in court on March 13th.

According to the Associated Press, police responded to a domestic disturbance around 10.00pm Sunday in Thousand Oaks, west of Los Angeles.

Sargent Eric Buschow told the LA Times: "She was extremely hostile and uncooperative and at one point became combative with the deputies".

He also said additional deputies were called to the scene.

This undated booking photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shows actress Heather Locklear | Image: AP/Press Association Images

The victim of the alleged domestic violence is believed to be a boyfriend, although authorities did not release his name.

The actress was previously arrested in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence of prescription medication.

Locklear has previously been married to Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, and to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

An engagement to former 'Melrose Place' co-star Jack Wagner was called off in 2011.

Additional reporting: IRN