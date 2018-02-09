US Government shuts down for second time in three weeks

Republican senator Rand Paul blocked a speedy vote on the bill
The US government has shut down for the second time in less than a month after Congress failed to pass a key vote on the budget.
Politicians had hoped to approve a funding plan before the midnight deadline (5am Friday UK time).
But Republican Senator Rand Paul raised concerns about US debt and blocked a speedy vote on the bill, insisting the chamber vote on his amendment to set strict budget caps.
Just three weeks ago, a similar failure to agree on a new budget in January resulted in a US government shutdown for three days, with scores of federal agencies across America unable to continue operating.
Without some type of funding bill, the failure to agree on a new budget means the US government has technically ran out of money.
Mr Paul tweeted afterwards: "Yes, I want a strong national defence. I believe it's actually the most important thing the federal government does. But you have to ask yourself whether a $20 trillion debt makes us a stronger country or a weaker country."
He added: "Are we to be conservative all the time, or only when we're in the minority? Now some will say, ‘We must govern.’
“My question about governing is; ‘does governing mean abandoning one's principles?’"