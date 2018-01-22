UCC named a University of Sanctuary for refugees

University College Cork (UCC) has been given University of Sanctuary status.

This will see seven asylum seekers and refugees receiving full scholarships allowing them to study at the university.

Set to be provided from September 2018, the scholarships will cover full fees and tuition - in addition to travel and expenses.

UCC senior vice president, Professor Caroline Fennell, says its Sanctuary Status is a marker not just of what has been achieved in UCC "but an indicator of the need for sustained and creative work to support asylum seekers and refugees locally and internationally".

"Universities provide a key space in which to challenge societal assumptions and to support and highlight work aimed at fostering a culture of welcome for asylum seekers and refugees.

"Through the range of initiatives cultivated over many years in UCC, we [UCC] are dedicated to providing spaces to learn about what sanctuary means, to develop a sustainable culture of welcome and to share our practices and initiatives with communities and other higher education institutions".

UCC joins Dublin City University (DCU) and CU and the University of Limerick (UL) that have already been awarded University of Sanctuary status by Places of Sanctuary Ireland.

The university will launch its inaugural Refugee Week next month, with events including a lecture by UNESCO Chair in Refugee Integration, Professor Alison Phipps.