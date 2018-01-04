Two men arrested after €70,000 worth of cocaine is seized in Dublin

Two men have been arrested after cocaine worth an estimated €70,000 was seized in north Dublin.

The drugs were seized as part of an intelligence-led operation on Wednesday.

The Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force were involved.

The cocaine was seized in the Abbotstown area and two men were arrested.

The men, aged 35 and 23, are both being detained at Finglas garda station.

They are being held under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

Gardaí say investigations are continuing.