Two Irish ticket-holders win €500,000 in EuroMillions Plus draw

Two Irish people won €500,000 each in last night's EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning numbers were 4, 6, 22, 30 and 48.

The winning tickets were sold in the Tesco store on the Limerick Road in Newcastlewest, Co Limerick and in Donnybrook Fair, New Street, Malahide, Co Dublin.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: "Last night’s wins brings to 31 the total number of €500,000 EuroMillions Plus wins in 2017. We are delighted that this will be such a special Christmas for two of our players.

“We are advising the lucky winners to mind their tickets safely and we look forward to seeing them [...] when we are open again from December 28th.”

The National Lottery also says a €500,000 prize from the September 26th draw has yet to be claimed.

The ticket was sold at Kilmoon Service Station in Ashbourne in Co Meath, and the winner has until December 28th to claim the prize.