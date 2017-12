Two bodies have been found in the search for two missing men in County Mayo.

The 26 and 27 year old were travelling in a jeep which enterted the water at the Carrowniskey River at around half two this morning.

A third man, aged 19, managed to escape and raise the alarm at 3am.

The bodies of the two deceased men have been taken to Univeristy Hospital Castlebar and a post mortum is due to take place tomorrow.