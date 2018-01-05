Twitter says deleting controversial tweets by world leaders would 'hamper necessary discussion'

The social network has clarified its position following some criticism of its handling of Donald Trump's tweets

Picture by: Ahn Young-joon/AP/Press Association Images

Twitter says removing a world leader's 'controversial tweets' would hide information that people should be able to see and debate.

The social network has issued a statement on world leaders' use of the platform, amid continuing criticism of its handling of Donald Trump's tweets.

The US President is perhaps the most high-profile regular user of the platform, with his provocative use of the platform often making global headlines.

Some users have, however, called for the company to take action against the US President's account over some of his tweets, in particular ones in which he has been accused of inflaming nuclear tensions between the US and North Korea.

In a blog post this evening, Twitter clarified their position on controversial remarks by politicians and world leaders.

The company says: "Twitter is here to serve and help advance the global, public conversation. Elected world leaders play a critical role in that conversation because of their outsized impact on our society.

"Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets, would hide important information people should be able to see and debate. It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions."

It adds: "We review Tweets by leaders within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly. No one person's account drives Twitter’s growth, or influences these decisions. We work hard to remain unbiased with the public interest in mind."

In November, President Trump's Twitter account was briefly deactivated by one of the company's employees - but was reactivated after only 11 minutes.


