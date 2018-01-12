'Trump' makes surprise appearance at new US embassy in London

Donald Trump has made a surprise arrival in London to visit the new US embassy – in wax form.

A Madame Tussauds waxwork figure of the US President was paraded outside the future home of American diplomacy in Britain in a PR stunt this morning.

It came after Mr Trump cancelled plans to open the building in Nine Elms, south London.

Delighted construction and office workers posed for photos with the 6ft Trump model next to the nicknamed 'Giant Cube' building on the banks of the River Thames.

Clad in a trademark black suit, white shirt and long red tie, Madame Tussauds said they had taken their replica down to the Nine Elms site for "a bit of fun."

"We woke up to the news as everyone else did in the country and thought it would be a bit of fun," said spokesperson Claire Treacy.

Trump cancelled his visit so we stepped in! It was certainly a surprise for the workmen at the Embassy. #TrumpVisit pic.twitter.com/L9Olk22XMm — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) January 12, 2018

While contractors at the embassy said they were "pleased to see him," a number of staff said they were nervous the delicate model might get broken.

Mr Trump said he was cancelling the forthcoming trip because his predecessor Barack Obama sold the old Grosvenor Square embassy for "peanuts" and built the new one in an "off location."

Despite the claims, it was the George W Bush administration that initiated the building's move to Battersea.

Battersea Labour MP Marsha De Cordova said Mr Trump was "scared to come to London because of all the peaceful protests he will face."