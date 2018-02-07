Trump asks officials to 'explore' possibility of holding military parade in Washington DC

Donald Trump has asked US defence officials to investigate the possibility of holding a large military parade in Washington DC.

The Washington Post first reported the plan, saying the potential event 'would showcase the might of America’s armed forces'.

President Trump is said to have been inspired by Bastille celebrations in France, which he attended last July following an invite from French president Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking after that military parade, President Trump described it as a 'beautiful thing to see'.

He observed: "It was one of the greatest parades I have ever seen. It was military might, and I think a tremendous thing for France and the spirit of France.

"Because of what I witnessed, we might do something like that on July 4th in Washington, down Pennsylvania Avenue".

In a statement quoted by CNN, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the initial Washington Post report.

She said: "President Trump is incredibly supportive of America's great service members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe.

"He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation."

A Pentagon spokesperson told NBC News that officials were "looking at possible dates" for a parade, with November 11th a possible option.

A major parade in the US capital is likely to be an expensive undertaking, with The Washington Post noting that transporting military hardware to the city is likely to cost millions of dollars.