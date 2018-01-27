Tickets to Britney Spears' Dublin show sold out in ten minutes

Tickets to US popstar Britney Spears' Dublin gig have sold out within 10 minutes this morning.

The performer is bringing her 'Piece of Me' tour to Dublin's 3Arena on August 20th.

Her European tour is being billed as a "last time ever, limited tour" of her Las Vegas show.

Tickets - from €69.50 including booking and facility fees - went on sale this morning at 9am – and were gone just 10 minutes later.

Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Bash in Rosemont, Illinois, 10-12-2016. Image: imageSPACE/SIPA USA/PA Images

Fans have been voicing their disappointment online – and calling on the singer to add a second date.

The tour also takes in dates in Washington DC, New York, Berlin, Antwerp, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

It follows her four-year headlining residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, where she received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike since opening in December 2013.

With over 250 shows, the record-setting residency was sold out on a regular basis - generating over US$140m (€114m) gross revenue and selling nearly one million tickets.