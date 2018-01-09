Seven food businesses were served with closure orders in December

There were seven closure orders served on food businesses in December, according to the Food Safety Authority (FSAI).

Three closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998:

Ruposhe Indian Restaurant, 1 Whitworth Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Cartons Daybreak (grocery), Clonhenritt, Camolin, Wexford

Boojum Food Stall, Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15

Meanwhile, four closure orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

Tigh Giblin (Closed area: the kitchen and all food preparation and storage areas), Bruach Na Habhainn, Spiddal, Galway

Rose Garden Chinese Restaurant, 1 Church Street, Douglas, Cork

Athboy Pizza's (take away), Main Street, Athboy, Meath

China Town (take away), Main Street, Castlebellingham, Louth

In the closure order for Cartons Daybreak, the inspector observes: "There was prolific evidence of mouse droppings observed on the floor areas in the dry goods store, the kitchen area, the deli area on the shop floor, on the shelving and and on boxes in the store area and in the press underneath the wash hand basin in the staff sanitary accommodation area."

At Tigh Giblin, an inspector found that a live insect was "present on a containers used for the storage of rice", while "dead insects were also present on the lid of this container".

The Boojum food stall in Blanchardstown was served a closure order on the basis that there was "no running hot or cold water on the premises".

All of the closure orders have since been lifted, and full details are available on the FSAI website.

December's closures brought the total number of enforcement orders for 2017 to 69 - down one-third compared to 2016.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, observed: "While it is very encouraging to see enforcement orders drop significantly for 2017 compared with 2016, 69 enforcement orders is still too many. Unfortunately, there continues to be a minority of food businesses not complying with their legal requirements.

"Food businesses must recognise that they are legally bound to ensure that the food they serve is safe to eat. Consumers have a right to safe food."