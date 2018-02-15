Saoirse Ronan, Cillian Murphy and Caitriona Balfe among this year's IFTA winners

Saoirse Ronan has been named as Best Lead Actress at the IFTA Awards in Dublin for role in Lady Bird.

John Connors, star of Cardboard Gangsters, took home the Best Lead Actor award.

The Dublin-based prison drama Michael Inside was named as Best Film, while Aisling Walsh was awarded the Best Director statue for her film Maudie.

In the TV categories, Game of Thrones won Best Drama, with that show's Liam Cunningham also receiving a Best Supporting Actor award.

Caitriona Balfe and Cillian Murphy took home awards for their respective roles in Outlander and Peaky Blinders.

Other winners included Barry Keoghan - named Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the film Killing of a Sacred Deer - and Martin McDonagh for his Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri script.

The Feature Documentary Award went to Emer Reynolds for her acclaimed space documentary The Farthest, and Consolata Boyle took home the best Costume Design Award for Victoria and Abdul.

President Michael D Higgins, meanwhile, was on hand to award Gabriel Byrne with a Lifetime Achievement award.

Speaking at this evening's awards ceremony, Culture Minister Josepha Madigan congratulated all winners.

She observed: "The IFTA ceremony is an excellent vehicle for highlighting the diversity and talent of our filmmaking community. It is firmly established as the platform for celebrating all that is good about Irish television and cinema.

"There can be no doubt that the Irish Film and Drama sector is going from strength to strength. We have shown that we can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world and be judged only on the high quality of our output."

The IFTA ceremony will be broadcast on RTÉ television on Saturday night.

You can see the full list of winners below:

FEATURE FILM

Michael Inside

DIRECTOR FILM

Aisling Walsh, Maudie

SCRIPTWRITER FILM

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM

John Connors, Cardboard Gangsters

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM

Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

ACTRESS SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM

Victoria Smurfit, The Lears

GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

The Farthest

IRISH FILM BOARD RISING STAR

Jacob McCarthy, The Drummer and the Keeper

SPOTLIGHT CASTING DIRECTOR AWARD

Ros Hubbard

SHORT FILM – LIVE ACTION

Wave

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Late Afternoon

INTERNATIONAL FILM

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

INTERNATIONAL ACTOR

Ethan Hawke, Maudie

INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

DRAMA

Game of Thrones

DIRECTOR – DRAMA

Dearbhla Walsh, Fargo

SCRIPTWRITER – DRAMA

Conor McPherson, Paula

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA

Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA

Liam Cunningham, Game of Thrones

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA

Charlie Murphy, Peaky Blinders

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Seamus McGarvey, The Greatest Showman

COSTUME DESIGN

Consolata Boyle, Victoria and Abdul

EDITING

Una Ni DhonghaIle, Three Girls

MAKEUP & HAIR

Clare Lambe & Sevlene Roddy, Into the Badlands

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Stephen McKeon, Pilgrimage

PRODUCTION DESIGN

John Hand, Maudie

SOUND

Steve Fanagan, Kieran Horgan, The Farthest

VFX

Tailored Films & Bowsie Workshop, The Lodgers