Saoirse Ronan, Cillian Murphy and Caitriona Balfe among this year's IFTA winners

The prison drama Michael Inside was named Best Film at this evening's ceremony
Saoirse Ronan has been named as Best Lead Actress at the IFTA Awards in Dublin for role in Lady Bird.
John Connors, star of Cardboard Gangsters, took home the Best Lead Actor award.
The Dublin-based prison drama Michael Inside was named as Best Film, while Aisling Walsh was awarded the Best Director statue for her film Maudie.
In the TV categories, Game of Thrones won Best Drama, with that show's Liam Cunningham also receiving a Best Supporting Actor award.
Caitriona Balfe and Cillian Murphy took home awards for their respective roles in Outlander and Peaky Blinders.
Other winners included Barry Keoghan - named Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the film Killing of a Sacred Deer - and Martin McDonagh for his Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri script.
The Feature Documentary Award went to Emer Reynolds for her acclaimed space documentary The Farthest, and Consolata Boyle took home the best Costume Design Award for Victoria and Abdul.
President Michael D Higgins, meanwhile, was on hand to award Gabriel Byrne with a Lifetime Achievement award.
Speaking at this evening's awards ceremony, Culture Minister Josepha Madigan congratulated all winners.
She observed: "The IFTA ceremony is an excellent vehicle for highlighting the diversity and talent of our filmmaking community. It is firmly established as the platform for celebrating all that is good about Irish television and cinema.
"There can be no doubt that the Irish Film and Drama sector is going from strength to strength. We have shown that we can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world and be judged only on the high quality of our output."
The IFTA ceremony will be broadcast on RTÉ television on Saturday night.
You can see the full list of winners below:
FEATURE FILM
Michael Inside
DIRECTOR FILM
Aisling Walsh, Maudie
SCRIPTWRITER FILM
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM
John Connors, Cardboard Gangsters
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM
Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
ACTRESS SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM
Victoria Smurfit, The Lears
GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY
The Farthest
IRISH FILM BOARD RISING STAR
Jacob McCarthy, The Drummer and the Keeper
SPOTLIGHT CASTING DIRECTOR AWARD
Ros Hubbard
SHORT FILM – LIVE ACTION
Wave
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Late Afternoon
INTERNATIONAL FILM
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
INTERNATIONAL ACTOR
Ethan Hawke, Maudie
INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DRAMA
Game of Thrones
DIRECTOR – DRAMA
Dearbhla Walsh, Fargo
SCRIPTWRITER – DRAMA
Conor McPherson, Paula
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA
Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA
Liam Cunningham, Game of Thrones
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA
Charlie Murphy, Peaky Blinders
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Seamus McGarvey, The Greatest Showman
COSTUME DESIGN
Consolata Boyle, Victoria and Abdul
EDITING
Una Ni DhonghaIle, Three Girls
MAKEUP & HAIR
Clare Lambe & Sevlene Roddy, Into the Badlands
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Stephen McKeon, Pilgrimage
PRODUCTION DESIGN
John Hand, Maudie
SOUND
Steve Fanagan, Kieran Horgan, The Farthest
VFX
Tailored Films & Bowsie Workshop, The Lodgers