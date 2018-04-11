Retrial ordered for Brian Rattigan over 2001 killing in Dublin shopping centre

A retrial has been ordered for Dublin man Brian Rattigan.

He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of man outside a fast food restaurant 17 years ago.

Brian Rattigan went on trial in 2009 accused of the murder of Declan Gavin in Crumlin Shopping Centre eight years before that.

The 21-year-old had been stabbed to death outside an Abrakebabra restaurant.

Last December, the Supreme Court quashed Brian Rattigan's murder conviction after deciding certain comments made by the trial judge went 'further than were desirable'.

Today the prosecuting barrister told the Supreme Court the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) believed there was a sufficient case to bring the trial before the Central Criminal Court.

While Brian Rattigan’s barrister argued against another trial taking place for a number of reasons, including the time since Mr Gavin’s death and adverse publicity.

The judges have now ruled that the trial should take place again.

Brian Rattigan, who has an address at Cooley Road in Drimnagh, was not present in court when the decision was made.