Queues for new housing development fuel fresh demands for State-built homes

The Government is facing fresh calls to start actively building houses in an effort to tackle the ongoing housing crisis.

It comes as hopeful home buyers started queuing for the chance to purchase in a new Dublin 15 housing development in Dublin – five days before the properties go on sale.

The queues for one of 24 new homes in Hansfield Dublin 15 started building yesterday.

Labour spokesperson Cllr Andrew Montague says the issue is a symptom of the current housing market:

“Property dealers need to sit down and the Government and the Department of Housing need to work out some ways of dealing with it,” he said.

“But really, the fundamental problem is the lack of supply.

“People wouldn’t be queuing up for days at a time if there were enough houses to go around.

“We think that the Government needs to start building houses itself and not just wait for the private sector to step in.”

PJ Delaney, the owner of the local newsagents in nearby Ongar, told Newstalk that it is a sign of the times.

“I think it is sad really that people are in such desperate [need] for somewhere,” he said.

“But unfortunately that is the times we live in now and there is a lack of so many developments at the moment that for people this is what they have to do in order to get a roof over their head.”

Yesterday afternoon, estate agents Kelly Walsh arrived at the Hansfield development and handed out tickets to potential buyers in the queue.

Cllr Montague said a fairer system for home buying needs to be put in place until the crisis in supply can be addressed, noting that any new system must be, “to people and not leave them in such an awful situation where they are queuing for days and maybe not even get anything out of it.”

“I think we need to leave that part of the Celtic Tiger behind us and use some fair way of letting people queue for these houses,” he said.

“But really that is only a short term solution – the long term solution is to have more houses.”