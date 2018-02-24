Poll shows increase in support for Fianna Fail

This poll shows a three point rise in support for Fianna Fáil when compared with the last survey at the end of January.

It puts Micheál Martin's party on 29 per cent support, their highest level of support in almost 2 years.

Fine Gael remain on 32 per cent.

Sinn Féin drop a point to 14 per cent support.

Independents are up slightly to 10 per cent support with the Independent Alliance unchanged and rooted on 3 per cent.

Labour's support are unchanged on 6 per cent this time around.

Solidarity/People Before Profit drop 2 points to 1 per cent.

The Green Party have also dropped 2 to 2 per cent support with the Social Democrats remaining on 2 per cent.

The figures are based on a phone survey of 1,000 adults between Thursday Feb 15 and Thursday Feb 22