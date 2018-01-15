Netflix users warned over new email scam

Netflix has issued a warning to customers over a sophisticated email scam aimed at stealing their credit card information.

It is the latest in a string of email 'phishing' scams from hackers attempting to use big brands to trick customers into handing over their information.

‘Phishing’ is an attempt to acquire personal information by pretending to represent a trusted website or company.

A Netflix spokesperson for the company said internet users should always be cautious when they receive an email asking for any personal or financial information.

She said customers should never click on anything that does not come directly from Netflix.com.

A scam email sent to some Netflix customers. Image: Mailguard

Customers should be especially careful regarding any mails received over the past week. The latest scam, first uncovered by Mailguard, is described as a “well designed fake” that shows Netflix as the sender name and prominently displays the Netflix logo.

Clicking on the “update payment” button brings customers to a phishing website complete with bogus Netflix branding.

Bogus Netflix phishing website. Image: Mailguard

In a statement Netflix said it would never ask for any personal information in an email.

This includes:

Payment information (credit card number, debit card number, direct debit account, PIN, etc.).

Social security number or tax identification number.

Your account password.

The company said that if you are ever unsure about a link in an email, you can hover your cursor over it and the internet address will display in the bottom left corner of most browsers.

Netflix security guidance is available here.