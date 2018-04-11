More than 100 killed in military place crash in Algeria

More than 100 people have been killed after an Algerian military plane crashed near the country's capital, state radio says.

The jet came down close to Boufarik airport near Algiers and emergency services have been sent to the crash site.

Black smoke could be seen rising near a motorway in footage broadcast on Algerian television, with a crowd of officials also visible in a field next to the crash site.

The tail fin of a plane could also be seen above olive trees, with smoke and flames billowing from the wreckage.

The country's state news agency said the Soviet-designed Il-76 plane was heading to Bechar in the south west of the country when it came down some 20 miles (30km) from Algiers.

As well as carrying reports of the death toll, state radio said the cause of the crash was unclear.