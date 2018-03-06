McCabe appeals to anyone who got negative texts about him from gardaí to come forward

Maurice McCabe has appealed to anyone who got negative texts about him from gardaí to come forward.

It’s after a counsel for the former head of the Garda Press Office denied that texts he sent related to a sexual abuse allegation against Sergeant McCabe, or that they were composed by former Commissioner Martin Callinan.

Counsel for Dave Taylor put it to Sgt McCabe that her client disputes that texts he sent about the Sergeant related to an allegation of abuse - saying they were about media reports.

Maurice McCabe said it was his word against Superintendent Taylor’s.

Tara Burns also said that Superintendent Taylor denies saying that the messages were composed by Martin Callinan, to which McCabe said that Supt Taylor '1000%' said that Commissioner Callinan compiled the texts.

Asked by Tribunal Peter Charleton if he’d like people who got texts from Dave Taylor about Maurice McCabe to come forward, he said he would, as it’s more evidence of a smear campaign.

Earlier, counsel for John McGuinness said he would tell the Tribunal that Martin Callinan told him that Maurice McCabe abused his children and his nieces.

Maurice McCabe also received an apology from counsel for the HSE regarding a mistake in a file - which he accepted on behalf of himself and his family.