Marie Stopes deny claim they are moving to provide services in Dublin

Updated: 20.30

A UK-based clinic which offers abortion services for women has denied a claim they are to set up operations in Dublin.

Marie Stopes offers services across England and Wales, and also has a helpline for the Republic of Ireland.

The campaign group Save the 8th had claimed the provider is seeking site locations for abortion clinics in Dublin, should the 8th amendment be repealed.

However a spokesperson told Newstalk.com: "I can confirm that there are no plans to provide services in the Republic of Ireland at the moment.

"We are watching the referendum with interest but currently have no plans to open a clinic in Ireland."

Richard Bentley, managing director at Marie Stopes UK, added: "Each year, around 1,500 women travel from the Republic of Ireland to our clinics in England for treatment.

"We don't think it's right that women have to cross a sea to receive safe, legal abortion care, and we hope the upcoming referendum will be the first step in addressing this.

"Women deserve better than the law as it stands."

The clinic says it provides reproductive and sexual health services to over 70,000 women every year.