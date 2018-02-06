Marie Stopes deny claim they are moving to provide services in Dublin

A spokesperson said they have no plans to provide services "at the moment"

News
Marie Stopes deny claim they are moving to provide services in Dublin

File photo of the now-closed Marie Stopes Northern Ireland in Belfast city centre | Image: Paul Faith / PA Archive/Press Association Images

Updated: 20.30

A UK-based clinic which offers abortion services for women has denied a claim they are to set up operations in Dublin.

Marie Stopes offers services across England and Wales, and also has a helpline for the Republic of Ireland.

The campaign group Save the 8th had claimed the provider is seeking site locations for abortion clinics in Dublin, should the 8th amendment be repealed.

However a spokesperson told Newstalk.com: "I can confirm that there are no plans to provide services in the Republic of Ireland at the moment.

"We are watching the referendum with interest but currently have no plans to open a clinic in Ireland."

Richard Bentley, managing director at Marie Stopes UK, added: "Each year, around 1,500 women travel from the Republic of Ireland to our clinics in England for treatment.

"We don't think it's right that women have to cross a sea to receive safe, legal abortion care, and we hope the upcoming referendum will be the first step in addressing this.
"Women deserve better than the law as it stands."

The clinic says it provides reproductive and sexual health services to over 70,000 women every year.


4 Related articles
UK abortion clinic to turn away Irish patients

UK abortion clinic to turn away Irish patients

Dutch government planning international safe abortion fund

Dutch government planning international safe abortion fund

Fine Gael TD accuses pro-life activists of spreading falsehoods

Fine Gael TD accuses pro-life activists of spreading falsehoods

Restrictions to Marie Stopes Belfast operations could have 'knock-on effect'

Restrictions to Marie Stopes Belfast operations could have 'knock-on effect'