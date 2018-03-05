Many roads remain hazardous as thaw continues

Most public transport will return to normal today.

Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann and the Luas are all running with a few interruptions.

Iarnród Éireann expects to be fully operational with the exception of two regional lines.

Spokesperson Barry Kenny explains the situation:

“Limerick Junction to Waterford and Limerick to Ballybrophy via Neenagh – we are hopeful of getting those open for the evening trains this evening,” he said.

“But apart from that all routes are operating.

“The Rosslare line which had been closed yesterday is back; the M3 Parway line is back and we will have a full service on all of those routes.”

Sallins train station open for business! The car park has been cleared, mostly, too. A few spots sacrificed as no where else for the snow to go! pic.twitter.com/GzFL9brJ5W — Gar (@GarDeady) March 5, 2018

The National Emergency Co-Ordination Group warned that today is ‘not a normal Monday’ in many areas.

Drivers are being warned that the roads remain hazardous as the big thaw from last week’s snow continues.

Be aware of the risk of thawing ice and slush build up at road sides. Visibility will be reduced as spray from vehicles is thrown onto the windscreen of your vehicle. Ensure that your windshield washer is full. Keep your lights clear of grime and dirt. #StormEmma pic.twitter.com/bwvJx2t1F0 — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) March 4, 2018

The M7 motorway was declared fully operational just after 7am this morning with all lanes open.

Gardaí are advising motorists to drive with care and observe the speed restrictions that are in place as roadworks continue.

Where possible schools, colleges of further ed & 3rd level institutions will re-open on Monday. However, decisions will be made by schools, colleges of further education and third level institutions on an individual basis depending on the circumstances in their area #StormEmma — Richard Bruton (@RichardbrutonTD) March 3, 2018

It comes as many workplaces, schools and colleges are opening for the first time since the onset of Storm Emma.

However, schools in Wexford, west Wicklow and parts of Kildare are unlikely to re-open.

Decisions are being made on a case-by-case basis depending on the conditions in each area.

Parents from the schools affected will be notified.