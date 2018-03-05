Many roads remain hazardous as thaw continues

The National Emergency Co-Ordination Group says today is ‘not a normal Monday’ in many areas

Image: An Garda Síochána/Twitter

Most public transport will return to normal today.

Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann and the Luas are all running with a few interruptions.

Iarnród Éireann expects to be fully operational with the exception of two regional lines.

Spokesperson Barry Kenny explains the situation:

“Limerick Junction to Waterford and Limerick to Ballybrophy via Neenagh – we are hopeful of getting those open for the evening trains this evening,” he said.

“But apart from that all routes are operating.

“The Rosslare line which had been closed yesterday is back; the M3 Parway line is back and we will have a full service on all of those routes.”

The National Emergency Co-Ordination Group warned that today is ‘not a normal Monday’ in many areas.

Drivers are being warned that the roads remain hazardous as the big thaw from last week’s snow continues.

The M7 motorway was declared fully operational just after 7am this morning with all lanes open.

Gardaí are advising motorists to drive with care and observe the speed restrictions that are in place as roadworks continue.

It comes as many workplaces, schools and colleges are opening for the first time since the onset of Storm Emma.

However, schools in Wexford, west Wicklow and parts of Kildare are unlikely to re-open.

Decisions are being made on a case-by-case basis depending on the conditions in each area.

Parents from the schools affected will be notified.


