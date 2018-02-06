Man found not guilty of one count of attempted murder

A 22-year-old man has been found not guilty of one count of the attempted murder of another man in Co Louth.

The court heard the alleged victim had been stabbed 28 times, put into the boot of a car and driven into a canal in Drogheda.

During this trial, a Garda described finding Gerard Boyle sitting on the Slane Road in Drogheda slumped against a stop sign in November 2016.

He appeared distressed and was soaking wet.

He told another Garda he had been stabbed, put into the boot of a car, was pushed into a canal and he had to kick his way out to get free.

Paul Crosby of Rathmullen Park in Drogheda went on trial accused of trying to murder Mr Boyle twice on the same day - firstly by stabbing him and then by pushing him into the canal in the car.

The 22-year-old was also charged with false imprisonment and causing serious harm - he denied all four charges.

This afternoon, the jury found him not guilty of the attempted murder charge relating to the canal.

The jury foreman said they were deadlocked on the other charges and had reached an impasse.

The judge discharged the jurors and Mr Crosby is due back before the courts later this month.