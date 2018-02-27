Man dies following weekend shooting in north Dublin

A man who was shot in north Dublin on Sunday evening has died.

It happened at Moateview Gardens in Coolock at around 8.15pm.

Kenneth Finn (36) was pronounced dead at Beaumount Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.



A post mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday.

The investigation is being lead from Coolock garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 01-666-4200.

They would particularly like anyone who was in the Moateview or Priorswood areas of Coolock between 7.00pm and 8.30pm on February 25th to contact them.