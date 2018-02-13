Man dies after car and lorry crash in Co Mayo

A man has died following a crash in Co Mayo this afternoon.

It happened on the N5 at Carrabawn near Swinford at around 3.40pm, when a car and lorry collided.

The driver of the car - a 61-year-old man - was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar for a post-mortem examination.

A passenger in the car - a man in his 20s - was taken to hospital, while the driver of the lorry was not injured.

The scene of the crash remains closed to traffic while a forensic exam is carried out, and is not expected to reopen until noon tomorrow.

Local traffic diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094-937-2080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.