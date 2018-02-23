Man charged with manslaughter of Coronation Street star's daughter at music festival

A 28-year-old man has been charged with the manslaughter of former Coronation Street actor John Michie's daughter at a festival.

The body of Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie, 25, was found on the edge of the Bestival site in Dorset last September.

The man, Ceon Broughton, was known to Louella and had been arrested previously and released under investigation.

He was re-arrested on Thursday at an address in Enfield in north London, and is due before Poole Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

File photo of actor John Michie. Image: Giancarlo Gorassini/ABACA/PA Images

Ms Fletcher-Michie's body was found in a wooded area following a search of the festival grounds at Lulworth Castle.

Dorset Police said an initial post-mortem examination, conducted shortly after her death, showed "no clear signs of an assault."

The force added that "further examinations" had since been carried out, including toxicology tests.

Senior Investigating Officer Neil Devoto said Louella's family had been updated and that officers' thoughts "remain with them at this very difficult time."

He added: "It is important that nothing is published online or on social media that could affect a future criminal case."

John Montague, Senior District Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service in Wessex, said he had "authorised the charge of Ceon Broughton with an offence of manslaughter by gross negligence."

In addition to the hospital drama, John Michie has also appeared in Taggart and Coronation Street.