Man arrested in connection with murder of Martin Clancy in Limerick

Gardaí in Limerick are questioning a man in connection with the murder of Martin Clancy.

Mr Clancy, who was 45 years of age, was found stabbed to death at his flat on Little O'Curry Street in Limerick city on Sunday.

Following a post mortem examination on Monday, gardaí launched a murder investigation.

A man in his mid-20s was arrested last night in Cork city.

He is being held at Roxboro Road Garda Station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have previously appealed for witnesses, or anyone who may have seen or been in contact with Martin since Monday 1st January, to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061-212-400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.