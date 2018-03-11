Man arrested after members of the public foil north Dublin car-jacking

Two Dublin men have foiled what appears to be an attempted car-jacking in the Clontarf area.

The incident happened at around 10.00am on Sunday morning.

A man has since been arrested and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

A number of passers-by came to the assistance of a woman driver when a man approached her and tried to force her from her car on the Alfie Byrne Road.

At least two people tackled the man and one forced him to the ground, where they detained him while authorities were alerted.

Gardaí say they responded to reports of an attempted car-jack.

A man aged in his 30s has since been arrested and is being detained at Clontarf garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

No one was injured in the incident and an investigation is on-going.

Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses to come forward.