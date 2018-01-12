Man arrested after €200,000 drug seizure in Cork

A man has been arrested following a drug seizure in Co Cork.

The discovery was made during a search at a house at Chapel View, Ballymakeera on Thursday.

Gardaí say this was part of an on going operation from the West Cork Divisional Drug unit based in Bandon.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €200,000.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and is currently being detained at Bandon garda station under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.