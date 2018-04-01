Man (18) dies in road traffic collision in Co Clare

An 18-year-old man has died after a road traffic collision in Co Clare.

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating the collision that occurred at Woodstock in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 4.20am, an 18-year-old male passenger was fatally injured when the car he was in hit a wall.

A driver and another passenger - both males aged 19 and 21 years - were seriously injured and have been taken to University Hospital Limerick.

The road has been closed to facilitate an examination by the garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons, or motorists who may have witnessed the collision, to contact them at Ennis garda station on 065-6848-100, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.