Making a Murderer's Steven Avery could face new trial

The man at the centre of the Netflix series 'Making a Murderer' could face a fresh trial if an appeal is overturned.

Steven Avery is serving a life sentence for a murder in 2005 but new evidence has emerged since his conviction.

Avery's lawyer Dean Strang has taken up a guest lecture position at the University of Limerick to teach a module at the law school.

On Newstalk Breakfast this morning, he outlined some of the fresh information that has been brought forward by Steven Avery's new counsel:

“They have found new witnesses including at least one who was known to the state but not disclosed to the defence at the time of the trial,” he said.

“So there is a whole range of new information that Kathleen Zellner - [Avery’s lawer] in the Chicago area - and her team have brought forward.”

You can listen back to the full interview here: