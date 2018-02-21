Lucky winner scoops €7.1m Lotto ackpot

Photo: /RollingNews.ie

There was one winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth over €7m.

The winning numbers were 9, 26, 27, 29, 31, 47 and the bonus number was 30.

The National Lottery said the winning ticket was sold online.

 The jackpot was worth €7,179,959