Liam Neeson presented with Distinguished Service Award from Áras an Uachtaráin

Irish actor Liam Neeson is to receive the Presidential Distinguished Service Award.

The awards highlight "outstanding work" by Irish people living overseas across a range of areas - from sport to science, charity or community support.

The 'Taken' star will receive his award on Friday at Áras an Uachtaráin.

The awards were formally presented at a ceremony on November 30th, but Neeson was not able to attend that day.

The Áras an Uachtaráin says this is for his work helping to raise the profile Irish artists around the world, his strong personal support for a variety of initiatives to promote tourism to Ireland and his work with UNICEF.

The citation for Liam Neeson’s award reads: "As an extremely gifted and internationally renowned film actor, Liam Neeson has helped to raise Ireland’s profile and awareness of Ireland and Irish artists around the world, especially in the United States where he is based.

Michael D Higgins presented Liam Neeson with the IFTA Award for Outstanding Contribution to Cinema 2016 | Image via @PresidentIRL on Twitter

"He is a strong supporter of the Lyric Theatre in Belfast, where he started his career, and the Irish Arts Centre in New York, where he currently lives.

"He has given his strong support in recent years for Irish cultural projects, including for the 2016 commemorations and his central involvement in the highly successful Notre Dame University documentary on the 1916 Rising.

"Liam has also provided strong personal support for a variety of initiatives to promote tourism to Ireland.

"Liam Neeson is also an excellent advocate for highlighting the leading role that Ireland plays in development aid and human rights worldwide, especially through his longstanding work with UNICEF as National Ambassador since 1997."

It says he has also been supporting UNICEF’s 'Believe in Zero' Campaign in Ireland and the United States - which highlights the plight of the eight million children who die before their fifth birthday every year.

Two years ago, President Michael D Higgins also presented Liam Neeson with the IFTA Outstanding Contribution To Cinema Award - where the president praised his ‘very particular set of skills'.