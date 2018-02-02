Joy and despair for U2 fans following early morning sellout

There is both joy and despair for U2 fans this afternoon – after tickets for the band’s upcoming tour dates in Dublin sold out.

Thousands of fans were left disappointed after trying to buy tickets online for one of the four November dates.

Those who braved the cold and queued at the 3Arena however, were rewarded with everyone there managing to get their hands on a ticket.

The band has also announced an extra date for Belfast - with tickets going on sale next week. It means they will be playing six Irish shows in total.

These fans were among the lucky ones:

Tickets started appearing on secondary sites almost immediately after 9am with some going for more than €700.

On The Pat Kenny Show this morning, Stuart Clark from Hotpress warned that the Government is not doing enough to clamp down on touting:

“I think it is not good enough,” he said. “Belgium took action a couple of years ago – Seatwave had to close because of it.”

“We have to decide, are concerts something for the public to have a level playing field, a chance to get tickets – or are they for the elite who have lots of money?”

He said that he believes this will be one of U2’s most political tours yet:

“I think when they were in Croke Park, they were sort of having a look; just sitting on the sidelines and going, ‘is Donald as bad as we think?’

“Now that we know he is worse than we thought, they are going to be putting the boots in.”

Reporting from Paul Quinn ...