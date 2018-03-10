WATCH: It's been one year since this event changed live TV

There are some events that just stick with people - a live TV interview this day last year was one of those.

Robert Kelly, a professor of political science, was speaking to the BBC about implications for South Korea after its president was removed from power.

But no one could have guessed what was about to happen.

Mr Kelly was in the middle of the interview when one of his children entered the room and went over to their father, knocking over a book in the process.

The interviewer remarks: "I think one of your children's just walked in."

A second, younger child then followed - and then their mother, quite literally, swoops in to take both children out of the room.

Pleas to quiet the children, and a little chaos, then ensue.

She then leans in, gymnastics style, to close the door from the outside.

As Mr Kelly continues talking, children's cries are heard from the other side of the door.

The piece comes to a close with the interviewer remarking: "There’s a first time for everything – you've got some children who need you!".

The BBC has marked the day with a tweet saying: "1 year ago today the world became a better place."

?? 1 year ago today the world became a better place.#BBCdad pic.twitter.com/Q5I70XxT7T — BBC (@BBC) March 10, 2018

Watch the full clip below:

This guest managed to keep his composure when his children interrupted his live @BBCWorld TV interview pic.twitter.com/3x5tgsVR8R — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 10, 2017

If you cannot see the video, click here

Speaking after the interview, Professor Kelly told the Wall Street Journal: "I saw the video like everybody else. My wife did a great job cleaning up a really unanticipated situation as best she possibly could … It was funny.

"If you watch the tape I was sort of struggling to keep my own laughs down. They’re little kids and that’s how things are."

"He usually locks the door," his wife, Kim Jung-A said.

"Most of the time they come back to me after they find the locked door. But they didn’t. And then I saw the door was open. It was chaos for me."