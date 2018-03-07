Investigation after man dies in Waterford

Gardaí in Waterford are investigating after a man aged in his 70s died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Emergency services were called to the house in Connolly Place on Tuesday evening, where the man was later pronounced dead.

His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem.

Gas Networks Ireland say a team was sent to the scene but no evidence of a natural gas leak was found.

In a statement, the utility said: "While the cause of the incident is unknown, we can confirm that it is not related to natural gas.

"Gas Networks Ireland crew attended on site and assisted the emergency services with their operations."

Nobody else in the area was evacuated, and foul play is not suspected.