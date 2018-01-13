Horse dies after road collision involving two cars in Co Antrim

The driver of one car sustained serious injuries

News
Horse dies after road collision involving two cars in Co Antrim

File photo

A number of people have been taken to hospital following a road collision in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

It happened shortly after 4.00am on Saturday morning on the Lisnevenagh Road.

It is understood a Vauxhall Vectra car was involved in a collision with a horse on the carriageway.

While a second vehicle, a Volkswagen Bora, is then believed to have struck the animal.

The PSNI say the horse was killed in the crash.

Inspector Peter Duncan said: "The driver of the Vauxhall has sustained injuries that while serious, are not thought to be life threatening.

"The five occupants of the second car sustained only minor injuries."

Police investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses.


3 Related articles
Police increasingly concerned for missing Belfast man Michael Cullen

Police increasingly concerned for missing Belfast man Michael Cullen

Cross-border appeal for help in tracing whereabouts of two missing women

Cross-border appeal for help in tracing whereabouts of two missing women

Ex-PSNI officer jailed for firearm, drug charges and perverting the course of justice

Ex-PSNI officer jailed for firearm, drug charges and perverting the course of justice