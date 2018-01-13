Horse dies after road collision involving two cars in Co Antrim

A number of people have been taken to hospital following a road collision in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

It happened shortly after 4.00am on Saturday morning on the Lisnevenagh Road.

It is understood a Vauxhall Vectra car was involved in a collision with a horse on the carriageway.

While a second vehicle, a Volkswagen Bora, is then believed to have struck the animal.

The PSNI say the horse was killed in the crash.

Inspector Peter Duncan said: "The driver of the Vauxhall has sustained injuries that while serious, are not thought to be life threatening.

"The five occupants of the second car sustained only minor injuries."

Police investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses.