Heavy snow in UK affects 'small number' of flights at Dublin Airport

Bad weather in parts of the UK has led to a 'small number' of flight delays & cancellations at Dublin Airport.

Heavy snow is falling across parts of England, with the UK's Met Office warning of possible power cuts, travel delays and flight cancellations.

Police in Cumbria in north-west England said all routes in south of the county had been affected by snowfall.

Overnight temperatures dropped to -12.3C in Loch Glascarnoch in Scotland.

Glasgow Airport has re-started operations after they were suspended due to weather conditions.

UPDATE | The airport is now open and operational again. Our winter operations team will remain on standby throughout the day to monitor weather conditions (FR) — Glasgow Airport (@GLA_Airport) December 29, 2017

While only a small number of flights to & from Ireland were affected, Dublin Airport said anyone travelling to the UK should check their flight status with their airline.

Small number of delays & cancellations @DublinAirport due to bad weather at some UK airports. Check latest flight info with your airline. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 29, 2017

Bad weather has led to various closures & travel issues across the UK in recent days.

On Wednesday, cancellations and delays caused by bad weather caused chaos at various travel terminals in the UK.

Stansted temporarily closed its runway twice due to ice, resulting in 27 inbound and 27 outbound flights being cancelled.

Around 50 flights were also cancelled at Luton.

Roughly 300 passengers were left in the terminal at Stansted waiting to rebook flights on Wednesday evening after dozens of Ryanair services were cancelled, along with a number of easyJet flights.