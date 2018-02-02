Harvey Weinstein's membership of BAFTA officially terminated

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has formally cancelled the membership of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

BAFTA suspended Weinstein last October following a string of sexual harassment allegations against him.

In a statement at the time, the British academy said it considered the “reported alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA’s values.”

This afternoon it said it had formally terminated the membership, effective immediately following a process laid out in the BAFTA constitution.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of acts ranging from intimidation and bullying to rape.

Police in New York, Los Angeles and London have said they are investigating allegations against the film producer.

Mr Weinstein denies all claims of non-consensual sex.