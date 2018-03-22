Gardaí seize €406,000 in raids linked to international crime investigation

Gardaí have frozen just over €406,000 after raids by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

The Dublin swoop is connected to a tech firm believed to encrypt phones used by crimelords.

Investigators are describing the raids, carried out in three locations on Tuesday, as "professional searches."

The operation followed the freezing of €500,000 (€406,000) in two bank accounts last week.

The FBI alleges Phantom Secure Technology created encrypted smartphones used by some of the biggest crime lords in the world, and its boss was indicted in the US last week.

The search of the firm's Dublin branch near Ormond Square in the north inner city led to two follow up searches.

Detectives say a “large amount of documentation and computer information” was seized and investigations are ongoing.

Reporting from Aideen Finnegan ...