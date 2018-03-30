Four people arrested after two loaded revolvers seized in Dublin

Four people have been arrested after two loaded revolvers were seized in Dublin this afternoon.

Gardaí stopped and searched two vehicles on Monastery Gate Avenue in Clondalkin at around 4.15pm.

The two loaded guns were discovered during the search.

Three men - aged 26, 28 and 29 - and one 28-year-old woman were arrested.

They are being held at Clondalkin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act,

Speaking after this afternoon's operation, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll - the head of Special Crime Operations - said: "The targeting of people, to kill or seriously injure, by organised crime groups continues.

"However, this activity is being tackled by members of An Garda Síochana in Special Crime Operations and other units, who are determined to protect life, seize firearms and arrest those involved”.

Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing.