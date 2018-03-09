Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven jailed for 18 months for sex offences

Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for child sex offences.

The 55-year-old from Dublin pleaded guilty to two offences at Leeds Crown Court last December.

He was confronted by a paedophile hunting vigilante group in England in November of last year after grooming a fictitious 13-year-old girl.

He admitted attempting to meet a child following grooming for a sexual purpose, and attempting to cause a child to engage in kissing and cuddling.

He was given bail in November and instructed to have no unsupervised access to children.