Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven jailed for 18 months for sex offences

The 55-year-old from Dublin pleaded guilty to two offences last year

Kieran Creaven arriving at Leeds Crown Court. Picture by: Peter Powell/PA Wire/PA Images

Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for child sex offences.

The 55-year-old from Dublin pleaded guilty to two offences at Leeds Crown Court last December.

He was confronted by a paedophile hunting vigilante group in England in November of last year after grooming a fictitious 13-year-old girl.

He admitted attempting to meet a child following grooming for a sexual purpose, and attempting to cause a child to engage in kissing and cuddling.

He was given bail in November and instructed to have no unsupervised access to children.