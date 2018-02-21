Florida attack survivors join gun control rally in state capital

Survivors of last week’s school shooting in Florida have joined a rally this evening in the State capital Tallahassee calling for tighter gun control.

Hundreds of people gathered for the protest following last week’s attack in which in which 17 students and teachers were killed.

The massacre has sparked a national movement of young people in the US who are demanding restrictions.

They want stronger background checks for people buying guns, and a ban on assault rifles like the one used at Stoneman Douglas High.

A national demonstration is planned for Washington DC next month.

At this evening's protest in Tallahassee, a number of survivors from the Parkland massacre called for change.

Addressing the crowd, this survivor said it is time for change:

“17 of my classmates, friends and teachers died,” she said.

“No longer can I walk the halls I walked millions of times before without fear and sadness.

“No longer can I walk the halls without hearing the gunshots.

“No longer can I walk the halls without imagining bloodstains and dead bodies.

“All because of the damage that single AR-15 rifle caused.”

US President Donald Trump is meeting with some of the survivors this evening.