Events to mark first anniversary of Rescue 116 crash held in Co Mayo

Family and friends of those killed in the Rescue 116 crash are attending a mass in Mayo this morning to mark one year since the tragedy.

Around 100 people attended a vigil in Blacksod last night to remember the four crew members killed in the crash, which happened near Blackrock Island in the early hours of March 14th 2017.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.



Go Mairidis Beo#Rescue116 pic.twitter.com/o6eoHpJEN9 — Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) March 14, 2018

The bodies of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick and Captain Mark Duffy were recovered in the days following the crash.

However, despite a 42-day search, their colleagues Paul Ormsby and Ciarán Smith remain lost at sea.

Gerard O’Flynn, Search and Rescue Operations Manager with the Irish Coast Guard, said the crash was particularly shocking as it came less than a year after another Coast Guard tragedy - the death of volunteer Caitriona Lucas during an operation off the Clare coast in September 2016.

Gerard explained: "It's your worst nightmare in terms of the job that you do.

"Losing four professional colleagues so soon after we'd lost a volunteer, Catriona Lucas, was a terrible shock - that memory is still very alive, and coming up to the first anniversary brings it all back for everybody."

Local Superintendent Tony Healy, meanwhile, said the Rescue 116 tragedy had a huge impact on the community.

He observed: "They felt it very much as a personal loss - as if it was one of their own families, or one of their own friends, that had been lost at sea.

"You can really see that in the huge, mammoth effort over the long duration of [...] the search - they were as resilient at the start as they were at the end."

Later this morning a mass will take place to remember the four crew members, followed by a wreath laying ceremony.