Family members in custody over investigation into alleged child sexual exploitation

Eleven members of an extended family remain in custody in connection with an investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of children.

The six women and five men were arrested Monday in Limerick, Tipperary and Kerry as part of a major garda operation.

The children range in age from toddlers up to 12 and are thought to be known to the suspects.

Gardaí arrested the 11 people in three counties yesterday as part of an investigation into a suspected paedophile ring in the Newcastle West area of Co Limerick.

The suspects range in age from their 20s to their 70s and are all part of an extended family.

It is thought there are at least 14 victims - from toddlers up to age 12 - and they are understood to be known to each other and the suspects.

Childcare services have been informed about the alleged abuse and have been liaising with the gardaí.

The suspects are being held at garda stations in Limerick, Cork and Clare under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.