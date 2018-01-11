Families facing Gresham Hotel eviction offered alternative accommodation

The vast majority of the families due to be evicted from the Gresham Hotel in Dublin have been offered new short-terms accommodation.

It emerged last week that the hotel will no longer accept payments from Dublin City Council to provide emergency accommodation.

The 14 families living at the hotel were told they would have to leave by the end of the month.

This evening, Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) confirmed a deal has now been reached that will see at least 13 of the families offered alternative emergency accommodation.

Their CEO is Anthony Flynn:

“The majority of the families that are in the Gresham Hotel are satisfied with the offers that have been forthcoming,” he said.

“There is an issue in regard to one family and we are still hammering out a deal in regard to that family.

“So we are hopeful and we are confident that we might be able to do that over the next 24 hours.”

Last week, Mr Flynn said an increase in tourism levels would continue to see families pushed out of hotel - and warned that it is not up to the hotel federation to solve the housing crisis.

He said hotels have been a “stop-gap measure” for too long and noted that vulnerable need ongoing wrap-around supports from the Government if they are to exit homelessness in the longer term.