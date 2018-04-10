Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears before US Senate Committee

A US Senate Committee, which will see Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg answering questions, is underway.

He is testifying before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees in relation to a recent data breach involving Cambridge Analytica.

It began with opening speeches by senior senators on the 44-person panel.

Mr Zuckerberg than gave his openeing speech, in which he said: "We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake - and it was my mistake and I'm sorry.

"I started Facebook, I run it and I'm responsible for what happens here".

Joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee Hearing with Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/x3RXVBMsYW — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 10, 2018

More than 44,000 people in Ireland may have had their data improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, the social network has said.

Mr Zuckerberg has previously admitted the company "didn't do enough" to prevent abuse of its platform.

It has also revealed more than 87 million people around the world may have had their data improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica - significantly more than earlier estimates of 50 million.

Facebook had previously accused an academic, Dr Aleksandr Kogan, of violating its terms by passing on data from a personality test app - thisisyourdigitallife - to the UK-based political consultancy firm.

According to the social network, the vast majority of accounts - 70 million - that may have been affected belong to people in the US.

Hatch meeting with Mark Zuckerberg ahead of today’s hearing #utpol pic.twitter.com/X9vzqxxRXV — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) April 10, 2018

Before attending the US Senate hearing, Mr Zukerberg posted on his Facebook page: "I’m going to testify in front of the Senate about how Facebook needs to take a broader view of our responsibility - not just to build tools, but to make sure those tools are used for good.

"I will do everything I can to make Facebook a place where everyone can stay closer with the people they care about, and to make sure it's a positive force in the world."

The revelations prompted a number of international investigations.

Cambridge Analytica - which is known for its work for political groups, including Donald Trump's presidential campaign - has said it did not receive data from 87 million people, and insisted it immediately deleted data when it was informed data may have been improperly obtained.

It also claims none of the data was used during the 2016 US election.

The European Parliament has invited Mr Zuckerberg to appear before it to answer questions.

President Antonio Tajani said he invited Mr Zuckerberg to "clarify before the representatives of 500 million Europeans that personal data is not being used to manipulate democracy."

The Oireachtas Communications Committee is also set to call Facebook and the Data Protection Commissioner to appear before it over the scandal.

The Green Party said the committee has agreed to its request. It is expected the committee will consider the issue later this month.