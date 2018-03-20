European court rules 'hooded men' were not tortured

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that the treatment of the so-called ‘hooded men’ by the British Army did not amount to torture.

The 14 men have said they were hooded, beaten, deprived of sleep, food and water and forced to listen to loud static noise while being held without trial in 1971.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 1978 that while the men had suffered inhuman and degrading treatment at the hands of the British authorities – it did not amount to torture.

The Irish Government appealed that ruling in 2014 following new evidence uncovered by Prime Time.

This afternoon, the European Court found that there was not enough new evidence of new facts.

It ruled that the original 1978 still stands.