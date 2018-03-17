Engineer left voicemail warning about Florida bridge cracks two days before collapse

At least six people were killed when the bridge collapsed on Thursday

News
Engineer left voicemail warning about Florida bridge cracks two days before collapse

Crushed cars are shown under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge. Picture by: Wilfredo Lee/AP/Press Association Images

It has emerged an engineer left a message for officials about cracks on a brand new pedestrian bridge in Miami, two days before it collapsed.

Officials from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) say the message was not picked up until after the bridge came down on Thursday.

The 950-ton bridge at Florida International University was installed exactly a week ago, although construction had not yet been completed.

At least six people were killed when the bridge collapsed on Thursday.

The FDOT yesterday released a recording of a Tuesday voicemail highlighting concerns over apparent cracking.

The engineer explained: "Calling to, uh, share with you some information about the FIU pedestrian bridge and some cracking that’s been observed on the north end of the span, the pylon end of that span we moved this weekend.

"Um, so, uh, we’ve taken a look at it and, uh, obviously some repairs or whatever will have to be done but from a safety perspective we don’t see that there’s any issue there so we’re not concerned about it from that perspective although obviously the cracking is not good and something’s going to have to be, ya know, done to repair that."

He added: "At any rate, I wanted to chat with you about that because I suspect at some point that’s gonna get to your desk. So, uh, at any rate, call me back when you can."

The voicemail was not heard until Friday, when an FDOT employee returned to the office.

It is not currently clear whether the apparent cracking played any role in the eventual collapse.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio has confirmed construction crews were working at the bridge when the collapse happened.

An investigation into the collapse is under way.


1 Related articles
Death toll climbs to six after Florida bridge collapses

Death toll climbs to six after Florida bridge collapses