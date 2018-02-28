Dublin City Council shuts all offices, parks and libraries

Dublin City Council says its Crisis Management Team has implemented the city's Winter Maintenance Plan.

Nine road gritting crews have salted 300km of street network - covering national, regional and bus and commuter routes.

It says duty engineers will continue to have different levels of response, depending on the severity of the weather forecast.

A decision has been made to close all Dublin City Council public offices from 3.00pm on Wednesday.

This includes all area offices, parks, leisure centres, libraries and bring centres.

The council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) has coordinated and implemented contingency plans that will operate for the duration of the Red Status weather warning.

These include 100-plus emergency placements specifically targeted at people sleeping rough.

All the main service providers have agreed to keep accommodation open for 24 hours - including using communal space for supplementary shelter.

Dublin City Council is also providing an additional overflow facility at a city centre sports centre, which will be managed by Peter McVerry Trust.

All private emergency accommodation providers will remain open and accessible during the Red Status warning.

It says enhanced day services will also be operating.

Anyone who comes across people sleeping rough is asked to please make a report here.