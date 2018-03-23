Drugs worth €1.4 million seized in Dublin

Drugs worth more than €1.4 million have been seized in Dublin.

Gardaí say two vehicles were intercepted in the Ronanstown area at around 7.30pm yesterday evening.

A quantity of cocaine was discovered, and two men - aged 26 and 30 - were arrested under drug trafficking legislation.

Follow-up searches were conducted in the Tallaght and Clondalkin areas.

'Significant quantities' of cocaine, cannabis and ketamine were found, as well as 'drug trafficking paraphernalia'.

The seized drugs have an estimated street value of €1.4 million.

The 26-year-old man arrested in connection with investigation is due in court this afternoon.

The second man remains in custody at Ronanstown Garda Station.