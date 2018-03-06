Double-decker bus severely damaged in Dublin city centre crash

A double-decker bus has collided with a mini-bus in Dublin city centre.

The crash occurred at the junction of Shaw Street and Townsend Street on the south side of the inner city.

It happened at around 7:10am this morning.

Dublin Traffic - Gardaí are currently at the scene of a collision involving a bus and a mini bus at the junction of Shaw Street and Townsend Street. Shaw Street is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 6, 2018

It's understood the Dublin Bus vehicle was empty at the time.

No serious injuries have been reported.